TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A food plate fundraiser is taking place to benefit a Taylor County family who lost their home in a tornado last week.

Thursday, June 1, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office will be selling hamburger and hotdog plates for $10 each to benefit one of their deputies, Brandon Gall, and his wife Amanda, who were both inside when a tornado tore through their home Tuesday night.

The plates will have either one hamburger or two hotdogs with chips and a drink Anyone interested in purchasing one can visit the east parking lot of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 450 Pecan Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Galls lost their home and many of the surrounding structures on their property due to the damage caused by the EF2 tornado.

Anyone who wants to donate to their GoFundMe Page can do-so here.