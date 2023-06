Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 15. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Henry Ryan Curtis – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Guadalupe Sanchez – Assault Family Violence

Dana Renea Hollander – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dalton Cade Nixon – Aggravated Assault

Larry Ryan Huot – Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Cody – Aggravated Assault

Roberta Lorene Alvarez – Sexual Assault of a Child

Grayson Elton Covington – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Marcel Estevan Moreno – Endanger a Child

Rodolfo Lopez – Continuous Assault Family Violence

Bernard Jacob Waldmann – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Thomas Logan Skaggs – Theft Enhanced

Onofre Hernandez – Assault Family Violence

Jonathan Thomas Castillo – Theft

John Trey Pierce – Burglary of Building

Elena Reyes Barrera – Injury to Child

Myumi Henderson – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

Thomas Logan Skaggs – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest

Mikie Ray Rudolfo Lopez – Robbery

Cori Fingers – Publish or Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material

Zytreyveon Barnes – Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation

Michael Nations – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Erwin Shipley – Burglary of a Building, Forgery

Mark Parisek – Delivery of Cocaine

Chelsey Rodriquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Jerry Loran Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine

Damor Quavon Barnes – Possession of Heroin

Elena Reyes Barrera – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeremy Daniel Helser – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Kalai Whitaker – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kayla Marie Stubbs – Possession of Methamphetamine

Gary Michael Burgess – Possession of Cocaine

Eric Anderson Carr – Possession of Methamphetamine

Cody Ray Toler – Possession of Methamphetamine