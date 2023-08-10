Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 10. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Jearon Calvin Keith – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Clinton Jacob Holmes – Escape While Arrested/Confined

Ian Patrick McCallum – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Damian Jake Palomo – Aggravated Assault

Eddie Ledell Love – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Ian Patrick McCallum – Possession of Methamphetamine

Autumn Randi Price – Theft Enhanced

Titus Wayne Hannabass – Possession of Methamphetamine

Braden Brock – Assault Family Violence

Anthony Ray Carrasco – Tampering With Evidence

Montel Harris – Evading Arrest

Bryan Evans – Possession of Methamphetamine

Andrew Sullivan – Accident Involving Injury

Joseph Gutierrez – Possession of Cocaine

Joshua Isaac Frame – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jennie May Chandler – Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Ernest Martinez, Jr. – Possession of Child Pornography

Guadalupe Nellie Hernandez – Tampering with Evidence

Justin Nathan Lee Pinner – Tampering with Evidence

Edwin Charles Smith – Theft Enhanced

Raymond Lee Dreadin – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kara Breeanna Keele – Possession of Methamphetamine

Heath Snyder – Theft

Alfredo Robles-Cortez – Exploitation of Elderly, Forgery

Cameron Poulton – Forgery Elderly

Brendan Robert Poleski – Debit Card Abuse

Amanda Poleski – Debit Card Abuse

Wojapi Omani Canasa Redwillow – Tampering With Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Frame – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Bobby Lynn Nettles – Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Stearling Sell – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Registration

Alexis Rodriguez-Duart – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with Child by Contact

Jonathan Lamont Haslett – Aggravated Assault, Injury to a Child, Injury to a Child

Bradly Gardner – Intoxication Assault

Charles Wadlington – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous, Injury to a Child

Billy Chavez – Invasive Visual Recording

Cameron Nicole Poulton – Endanger a Child

Lee McDaniel – Sexual Assault of a Child

Jessica Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child

Moises Elias Cisneros – Driving While Intoxicated

Ricardo Baldillez Jr – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Samuel Ranjel – Possession of Methamphetamine

Elias Moreno Olague – Possession of Methamphetamine

Andy Joe Hilliard – Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Boyd Seymore – Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Daniel Cooper – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Andrew Eby – Possession of Heroin

Kevin Brian Findley – Possession of Methamphetamine