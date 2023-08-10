Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 10. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Jearon Calvin Keith – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Clinton Jacob Holmes – Escape While Arrested/Confined
Ian Patrick McCallum – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
Damian Jake Palomo – Aggravated Assault
Eddie Ledell Love – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Ian Patrick McCallum – Possession of Methamphetamine
Autumn Randi Price – Theft Enhanced
Titus Wayne Hannabass – Possession of Methamphetamine
Braden Brock – Assault Family Violence
Anthony Ray Carrasco – Tampering With Evidence
Montel Harris – Evading Arrest
Bryan Evans – Possession of Methamphetamine
Andrew Sullivan – Accident Involving Injury
Joseph Gutierrez – Possession of Cocaine
Joshua Isaac Frame – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jennie May Chandler – Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Ernest Martinez, Jr. – Possession of Child Pornography
Guadalupe Nellie Hernandez – Tampering with Evidence
Justin Nathan Lee Pinner – Tampering with Evidence
Edwin Charles Smith – Theft Enhanced
Raymond Lee Dreadin – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine
Kara Breeanna Keele – Possession of Methamphetamine
Heath Snyder – Theft
Alfredo Robles-Cortez – Exploitation of Elderly, Forgery
Cameron Poulton – Forgery Elderly
Brendan Robert Poleski – Debit Card Abuse
Amanda Poleski – Debit Card Abuse
Wojapi Omani Canasa Redwillow – Tampering With Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Frame – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Bobby Lynn Nettles – Possession of Methamphetamine
Anthony Stearling Sell – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Registration
Alexis Rodriguez-Duart – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with Child by Contact
Jonathan Lamont Haslett – Aggravated Assault, Injury to a Child, Injury to a Child
Bradly Gardner – Intoxication Assault
Charles Wadlington – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous, Injury to a Child
Billy Chavez – Invasive Visual Recording
Cameron Nicole Poulton – Endanger a Child
Lee McDaniel – Sexual Assault of a Child
Jessica Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child
Moises Elias Cisneros – Driving While Intoxicated
Ricardo Baldillez Jr – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Samuel Ranjel – Possession of Methamphetamine
Elias Moreno Olague – Possession of Methamphetamine
Andy Joe Hilliard – Possession of Methamphetamine
Richard Boyd Seymore – Possession of Methamphetamine
Richard Daniel Cooper – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Andrew Eby – Possession of Heroin
Kevin Brian Findley – Possession of Methamphetamine