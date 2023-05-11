Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, May 11. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Janie Marie Sosa – Possession of Methamphetamine

Isaiah Zuniga – Aggravated Assault

Rita Loren Carrion – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jordan Dennis Gannaway – Driving While Intoxicated

Kenneth Jay Hinkle – Cruelty to Animals

Dusty Gilbreath – Assault Family Violence

Johnie Richard Douglas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Rogelio Moreno Roman – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher DeWayne Willis – Possession of Methamphetamine

Nathon Clay Fowler – Theft

Gregory Lee Westerman – Theft

Donald Lee Kimbrough – Sexual Performance by Child

Charles Marvin Brown – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register, Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register

Angel Orlando Lerma – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Attempt to Take Weapon from Officer

Edward James King – Sexual Assault of Child

Bobby Earl Head – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Felon

Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt – Aggravated Robbery

Heather Renee Humphrey – Forgery

Amanda Timms – Exploitation of Elderly

Marcus Camargo Lugo – Possession of Child Pornography

Jesus Ray Salas – Driving While Intoxicated

Kevin Keith Pribble – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Randall Lee Patrick – Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Weldon Newman – Possession of Methamphetamine

Elyse Jayne Miller – Possession of Methamphetamine

Natasha Lean Rowden – Possession of Methamphetamine

Leonor Sanchez Merinos – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ryan Dalton-Lee McBride – Possession of Methamphetamine

Brandi Marie Gonzalez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Leonza James Hunter – Evading Arrest (Two Priors)