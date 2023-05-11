Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, May 11. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Janie Marie Sosa – Possession of Methamphetamine
Isaiah Zuniga – Aggravated Assault
Rita Loren Carrion – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jordan Dennis Gannaway – Driving While Intoxicated
Kenneth Jay Hinkle – Cruelty to Animals
Dusty Gilbreath – Assault Family Violence
Johnie Richard Douglas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Rogelio Moreno Roman – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher DeWayne Willis – Possession of Methamphetamine
Nathon Clay Fowler – Theft
Gregory Lee Westerman – Theft
Donald Lee Kimbrough – Sexual Performance by Child
Charles Marvin Brown – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register, Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register
Angel Orlando Lerma – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Attempt to Take Weapon from Officer
Edward James King – Sexual Assault of Child
Bobby Earl Head – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Felon
Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt – Aggravated Robbery
Heather Renee Humphrey – Forgery
Amanda Timms – Exploitation of Elderly
Marcus Camargo Lugo – Possession of Child Pornography
Jesus Ray Salas – Driving While Intoxicated
Kevin Keith Pribble – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Randall Lee Patrick – Possession of Methamphetamine
Michael Weldon Newman – Possession of Methamphetamine
Elyse Jayne Miller – Possession of Methamphetamine
Natasha Lean Rowden – Possession of Methamphetamine
Leonor Sanchez Merinos – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ryan Dalton-Lee McBride – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brandi Marie Gonzalez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Leonza James Hunter – Evading Arrest (Two Priors)