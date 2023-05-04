Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, May 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Alfredo Theodore Valencia, III – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Terrance Rowell – Assault Family Violence

Ronald Regains – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Michael Truelove – Assault Family Violence

David Vance Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine

Gilberto Garcia – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Derek Lamont Williams – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Domingo Pacheco – Assault Family Violence

Quincy Earl Butler – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Carolina Gaona – Possession of Methamphetamine

John Paul Edelmon – Injury to Child

Deric Davis – Burglary of Building

Roberto Urias – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest

Jason King – Prohibited Weapon

Irving Isaac Fuentes – Evading Arrest, Continuous Family Violence

Alfredo Theodore Valencia – Evading Arrest

Eric Scott Wallace – Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Assault of Child, Indecency with Child by Exposure, Indecency with Child by Exposure

Luciano Isaiah Gonzales – Unlawful Carry in Prohibited Places

Charles Albert Stanfiel, III – Possession of Child Pornography

Edward Reyes Rodriquez – Online Solicitation of Minor

James Moody – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

David Gracia Salazar – Theft

Jose Coronado – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Trevonte Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jason McKinley King – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kevin David Hobbs – Possession of Methamphetamine

Douglas Hartley – Possession of Methamphetamine

John Douglas Dyer, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Charlie Torres – Possession of Methamphetamine

James Johnson – Theft