Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, May 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Alfredo Theodore Valencia, III – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Terrance Rowell – Assault Family Violence
Ronald Regains – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver
Michael Truelove – Assault Family Violence
David Vance Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine
Gilberto Garcia – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Derek Lamont Williams – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Domingo Pacheco – Assault Family Violence
Quincy Earl Butler – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Carolina Gaona – Possession of Methamphetamine
John Paul Edelmon – Injury to Child
Deric Davis – Burglary of Building
Roberto Urias – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest
Jason King – Prohibited Weapon
Irving Isaac Fuentes – Evading Arrest, Continuous Family Violence
Alfredo Theodore Valencia – Evading Arrest
Eric Scott Wallace – Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Assault of Child, Indecency with Child by Exposure, Indecency with Child by Exposure
Luciano Isaiah Gonzales – Unlawful Carry in Prohibited Places
Charles Albert Stanfiel, III – Possession of Child Pornography
Edward Reyes Rodriquez – Online Solicitation of Minor
James Moody – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child
David Gracia Salazar – Theft
Jose Coronado – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Trevonte Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jason McKinley King – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kevin David Hobbs – Possession of Methamphetamine
Douglas Hartley – Possession of Methamphetamine
John Douglas Dyer, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Charlie Torres – Possession of Methamphetamine
James Johnson – Theft