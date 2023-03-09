Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, March 9. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Candice Lana Lee – Aggravated Assault

Klaus Herman Bense – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Gregorio Domingo Quilimaco – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Christopher Turner – Possession of Methamphetamine

Seth Donovan Gollihar – Injury to Child

Michael Dewayne Mosley – Assault Peace Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine

Ethan Nathaniel Towler – Evading Arrest

David Zane Ortega – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Gary Lee Kennedy – Evading Arrest

Myrtle Day Smith – Injury to Child

Zaughvon Fontae Moore – Assault Family Violence

Willie Gerald Adkins, Jr. – Possession of Cocaine

Jordan Brooke Moreno – Tampering with Evidence

Michael Jackson – Sexual Assault of Child

Jeremiah James Clark – Sexual Assault of Child

Jamiha Meiko Moultrie – Theft Enhanced

Devin Lavon Weston Gibson – Aggravated Assault

Jessica Rangel – Arson

Robert Floyd McClure – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine

Diana Perez – Hindering a Secured Creditor

Emery Thomas Burice – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information, Burglary of Vehicle Enhanced, Debit Card Abuse, Debit Card Abuse

Tate Alexander Shelton – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Gary Lee Kennedy – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Robert Smith – Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Lewd Visual Material

Nicholas Mills – Intoxication Manslaughter, Accident Involving Death

Eric James Moreno – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous

Robert Floyd McClure – Murder

Chadwyck Harwell Baize – Theft

Afton Barber – Possession of Methamphetamine

Eric Evan Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine

Mickey Lee Ellison – Possession of Methamphetamine

Cleavon Jackson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Zavier Aaron Hodge – Possession of Methamphetamine

Shawn Robert Breeding – Possession of Methamphetamine

John Brandon Fulton Rice – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine