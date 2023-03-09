Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, March 9. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Candice Lana Lee – Aggravated Assault
Klaus Herman Bense – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence
Gregorio Domingo Quilimaco – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Christopher Turner – Possession of Methamphetamine
Seth Donovan Gollihar – Injury to Child
Michael Dewayne Mosley – Assault Peace Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine
Ethan Nathaniel Towler – Evading Arrest
David Zane Ortega – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Gary Lee Kennedy – Evading Arrest
Myrtle Day Smith – Injury to Child
Zaughvon Fontae Moore – Assault Family Violence
Willie Gerald Adkins, Jr. – Possession of Cocaine
Jordan Brooke Moreno – Tampering with Evidence
Michael Jackson – Sexual Assault of Child
Jeremiah James Clark – Sexual Assault of Child
Jamiha Meiko Moultrie – Theft Enhanced
Devin Lavon Weston Gibson – Aggravated Assault
Jessica Rangel – Arson
Robert Floyd McClure – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine
Diana Perez – Hindering a Secured Creditor
Emery Thomas Burice – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information, Burglary of Vehicle Enhanced, Debit Card Abuse, Debit Card Abuse
Tate Alexander Shelton – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Gary Lee Kennedy – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Robert Smith – Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Lewd Visual Material
Nicholas Mills – Intoxication Manslaughter, Accident Involving Death
Eric James Moreno – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous
Robert Floyd McClure – Murder
Chadwyck Harwell Baize – Theft
Afton Barber – Possession of Methamphetamine
Eric Evan Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine
Mickey Lee Ellison – Possession of Methamphetamine
Cleavon Jackson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Zavier Aaron Hodge – Possession of Methamphetamine
Shawn Robert Breeding – Possession of Methamphetamine
John Brandon Fulton Rice – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine