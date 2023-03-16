Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, March 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Linda Chi Phu – Evading Arrest
Sinan Hajri – Aggravated Assault
Kristie Lois Brewer – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Alexis Shae Escobar – Intoxication Assault
Craig West – Possession of Methamphetamine
Scotty Wayne Killough – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility
Diesel Dawayne Roe – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
John Tamez– Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Lisa Michelle Brown – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence
Joe Sherman – Possession of Psilocin
Artis Cornell Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person
Jon Drew Bailey – Arson
Dontae James Ellis Carlino – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Seth James Drake – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Nichols Burleson – Injury to Child
David Damian – Possession of Methamphetamine
Donovan Blair – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Ryan Soto – Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography
Ramiro Gutierrez – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Frank McMahan – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Garret Cox – Burglary of Building
Jeremiah James Martinez – Possession of Marihuana
Leslie Ivy – Publish or Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material
Mario Valerio – Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Methamphetamine
Victor Tolando Corpus – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with Child
Samantha Ann Price – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ceddrick Reed – Possession of Methamphetamine
Stephanie Richardson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Martin Rene Longoria-Sanchez – Possession of Cocaine