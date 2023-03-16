Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, March 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Linda Chi Phu – Evading Arrest

Sinan Hajri – Aggravated Assault

Kristie Lois Brewer – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Alexis Shae Escobar – Intoxication Assault

Craig West – Possession of Methamphetamine

Scotty Wayne Killough – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility

Diesel Dawayne Roe – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

John Tamez– Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Lisa Michelle Brown – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence

Joe Sherman – Possession of Psilocin

Artis Cornell Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person

Jon Drew Bailey – Arson

Dontae James Ellis Carlino – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Seth James Drake – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Nichols Burleson – Injury to Child

David Damian – Possession of Methamphetamine

Donovan Blair – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Ryan Soto – Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography

Ramiro Gutierrez – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Frank McMahan – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Garret Cox – Burglary of Building

Jeremiah James Martinez – Possession of Marihuana

Leslie Ivy – Publish or Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material

Mario Valerio – Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Methamphetamine

Victor Tolando Corpus – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with Child

Samantha Ann Price – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ceddrick Reed – Possession of Methamphetamine

Stephanie Richardson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Martin Rene Longoria-Sanchez – Possession of Cocaine