TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire is burning off Highway 83 in Taylor County.

The grass fire is burning for at least half a mile off the highway near FM 1086 south of Bradshaw.

Flames first ignited around 3:00 p.m., and crews from all over Taylor County, including Buffalo Gap and Potosi VFDs, have been responding.

Courtesy of the Texas A&M Forest Service

According to a post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, no homes are in danger at this time. Due to crews and equipment on the scene, a part of Highway 83 has been shut down. Officials ask the community to avoid this area at this time.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has also responded to this fire, and updates can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.

KTAB and KRBC have a crew on the scene working to get updates as soon as additional information is released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates on this breaking news.