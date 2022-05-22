TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County has expanded to more than 11,00 acres and remains at 25% contained.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service updated the status of the fire Sunday morning, stating it has expanded to 11,256 acres and the containment is holding flat at 25%.

Crews are now working to restore power to residents in the affected areas, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders have been rescinded on a limited basis in the following areas, meaning only residents with IDs can enter and no other traffic is permitted:

Hidden Valley Dr,

Braune Rd from CR 297 to Hidden Valley Dr,

Braune Rd from Hidden Valley Dr to Hillside Rd

All other previously evacuated areas have been opened.

Debris flow is a coming concern for all affected areas due to soil changes from the fire and the possibility of rain over the next couple of days.

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

