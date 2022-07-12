TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country volunteer firefighter needs help paying for recovery and living expenses following a surgery he needs because he fell off a ladder at a fire and broke his neck.

Joe Palmour was working as a volunteer firefighter for Buffalo Gap when he was checking an attic for hot spots during a structure fire and fell off a ladder that collapsed, breaking his neck in February 2018.

His daughter Amber says he’s already had one surgery since the accident and now, he needs a second, more invasive procedure that’s scheduled for August 1.

This surgery, unlike his first, won’t come with paid medical leave from his job a water department employee for the City of Buffalo Gap, putting financial strain on Palmour’s family.

Despite his injury, Palmour has continued his work as a firefighter and paramedic the past few years, going out on fire and medical calls for the past few years, but now, his injury is causing more serious complications, prompting a need for the second second surgery.

“He won’t be able to work for 2 months after the surgery. He was a firefighter and Emt for a little over 20years. He loves helping people and giving back to the community,” Amber says. “He wont able to do a lot of the things he used to love to do. He definitely won’t be able to go back to firefighting. Hes struggling not only physically but mentally and emotionally too.”

A SpotFund account has been set up to accept donations for Palmour’s surgery and recovery. Donations can also be made to an account in his name at Security State Bank in Buffalo Gap.

Click here to donate.