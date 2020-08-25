Sheriff’s Office still looking for 20 attendees at Taylor County party where teen girl was killed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sheriff’s office investigators are still looking for 20 people who were at a party in Taylor County where a teen girl was killed earlier this month.

Around 90 attendees at the party on the 2500 Fulweiler Road have already been interviewed, but detectives still need to make contact with 20 more.

In an update to KTAB and KRBC Tuesday, Sheriff Ricky Bishop said “for whatever reason, people are not coming to speak to us. We are having to find them. People with info, no matter what the info is, needs to contact us.”

Anyone who was at the party, which took place late August 15 into early August 16, or anyone who knows someone who was at the party is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325)674-1300.

Early Sunday morning, 19-year-old Megan Kirkland was shot and killed at the party.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

At this time, no arrests have been made but investigators don’t believe the public is in any danger.

