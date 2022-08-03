TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County commissioners have voted to extend the the burn ban for another 90 days.

The burn ban will now be in effect though October 30, unless it rescinded before that time.

This means that anyone found in violation of the ban will face a Class C misdemeanor fine.

Violations are described as follows:

a. A person violates this order if he or she knowingly or intentionally burns any combustible material outside an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others.

b. A person violates this order if he or she knowingly or intentionally engages in any activity outdoors which could allow flames or sparks that could result in a fire, or orders such activities by others.

An update from the US Drought Monitor shows more than 50% of Taylor County is currently experiencing exceptional drought.

These conditions have not been seen since 2011, which is the hottest year on record.