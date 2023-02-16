Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, February 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Brandon Munoz – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana

Eve Ortega – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Randy Ledbetter – Theft

Cody Lee Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine

Tanner Rose – Prohibited Weapon

Pascual Avalos Jr. – Injury to Elderly

Ruben Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jody Lynn Rhodes – Aggravated Assault

Jaime Sparks Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dana Danielle Jordan – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Watson – Assault of Pregnant Person

Keaton King Owen – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Matthew Ramirez – Escape

Red June Yearian – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Alayah Love – Aggravated Assault

Cori Dejuan Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person

Sabatoria Jallim – Aggravated Assault

John Wayne Godsey – Burglary of Building

Ruben Garcia – Aggravated Assault

Manuel Isiah Lopez – Aggravated Assault

Tiffany Latham – Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child

Alastair Reid – Injury to a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child

Veronica Fisher – Endangering a Child

Gerardo Quijada-Soto – Trafficking of Person

Hai Zhuang – Trafficking of Person

Sandi Kay Olyer – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Gilbert Joe Rojas, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Daniel Kerry Omwoha – Driving While Intoxicated with Child

David Carroll Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine

Sherry Kaytline Spikes – Possession of Methamphetamine

Brandon Gibbs – Possession of Methamphetamine

Eduardo Armas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Diesel Dawayne Roe – Possession of Methamphetamine