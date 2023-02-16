Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, February 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Brandon Munoz – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Marihuana
Eve Ortega – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Randy Ledbetter – Theft
Cody Lee Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine
Tanner Rose – Prohibited Weapon
Pascual Avalos Jr. – Injury to Elderly
Ruben Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Jody Lynn Rhodes – Aggravated Assault
Jaime Sparks Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dana Danielle Jordan – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Watson – Assault of Pregnant Person
Keaton King Owen – Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Matthew Ramirez – Escape
Red June Yearian – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Alayah Love – Aggravated Assault
Cori Dejuan Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person
Sabatoria Jallim – Aggravated Assault
John Wayne Godsey – Burglary of Building
Ruben Garcia – Aggravated Assault
Manuel Isiah Lopez – Aggravated Assault
Tiffany Latham – Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child
Alastair Reid – Injury to a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child
Veronica Fisher – Endangering a Child
Gerardo Quijada-Soto – Trafficking of Person
Hai Zhuang – Trafficking of Person
Sandi Kay Olyer – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Gilbert Joe Rojas, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Daniel Kerry Omwoha – Driving While Intoxicated with Child
David Carroll Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine
Sherry Kaytline Spikes – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brandon Gibbs – Possession of Methamphetamine
Eduardo Armas, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Diesel Dawayne Roe – Possession of Methamphetamine