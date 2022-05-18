TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify.

The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the program must meet the following qualifications:

Application must be completed.

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements of income, residency in Taylor County, household

composition, and resources.

Applicant’s income must be at or below 250% – 300% percent of the Federal Poverty Income

Level dependent upon the households direct or indirect financial burden(s) caused by the

COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible persons must be a resident of Taylor County and must intend to stay.

Applicant must provide all information and documentation requested, or application will be

denied.

Applications are located at the Taylor County Social Services Office at 400 Oak Street, Suite 202, or anyone interested in a mail-in application can call (325)674-1341, and forms can also be found online on the Taylor County website.

Accepted applicants will receive payment from Taylor County of up to 75% of the households one month’s rent up to $1,000 maximum payable.