TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County commissioners have rescinded their burn ban.

County Judge Pro Tem Chuck Statler announced the end of the ban September 6, citing recent, steady rainfall that’s forecast to continue.

“Although I do not encourage burning at this time unless it is essential, I continue to caution all citizens of Taylor County to exercise great caution with outdoor burning and to assume responsibility to contact your local fire chief and have safeguards in place before attempting any burning,” Mayor Pro Tem Statler explains. “Any citizen who chooses to conduct a burn is liable for any and all damages caused as a result of that burn.”

Commissioners voted unanimously in August to initially extend the burn ban until October 30, unless drought conditions improved, as they have currently.

