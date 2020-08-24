Tickets on sale for West Texas Fair and Rodeo 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo and Rodeo Committee are announcing the 2020 PRCA Rodeo tickets are now on sale at the Expo Center office or online www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com.

The 2020 PRCA Rodeo will take place in the new Taylor Telecom Arena, and will run over two (2) weekends in September. Opening night for the 2020 Rodeo will be on Friday, September 11 and continue on Saturday, September 12. The 2020 Rodeo will resume on Thursday, September 17 and run through Saturday, September 19.

Seating in the new Taylor Telecom Arena will be spaced out to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each nightly performance and with social distancing recommendations set forth by Taylor County. “We will be asking all competitors and spectators attending the events to abide by the Governor`s mandates as issued July 2, 2020,” said Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Expo Center of Taylor County. In addition to the PRCA Rodeo, on Tuesday, September 15, the exciting and thrilling “Bulls at Night” bull riding event will take place. Then on Wednesday night, September 16, the Breakaway Roping event will be held. These events will also take place in the Taylor Telecom Arena.

“We are excited to showcase our newest building and arena. We know everyone attending our events in the Taylor Telecom Arena will enjoy the great seating and closeness to all the action.” states Ms. Johnson.

For more information, people can visit the website, www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com or call 325-677-4376.

