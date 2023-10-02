TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor Electric Cooperative said it suffered some vandalism over the weekend, and is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party.

In a Facebook post, Taylor Electric said the cooperative fiber lines and equipment were vandalised near Coronado’s Camp between Thursday, September 28 and Saturday, September 30.

If you have information that could lead to the responsible party’s arrest, you may call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at (325) 674-1301, and you could earn yourself $10,000 in the process.

Taylor Electric did not include photos of the alleged damage.