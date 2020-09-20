Taylor Elementary School quarantining entire 3rd-grade classroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An entire third-grade classroom has been quarantined at Taylor Elementary School.

According to AISD officials, there were three positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus this week, two staff and one student.

Following the Taylor County Health Department and the AISD medical director’s advice, the entire classroom will be quarantined beginning Monday, Sept. 21.

Students are scheduled to return to the campus Friday, Oct. 2. This classroom closure will affect 18 in-person students (the two remote students in the classroom will not be affected by the quarantine).

A letter from the Taylor Elementary School Principal Keri Thornburg, was sent and it reads as follow.

Good afternoon parents, this is principal Keri Thornburg with an important message concerning Taylor Elementary School. As many of you know, we had three positive COVID-19 cases at Taylor last week: two staff and one student that resulted in six people on the campus beginning a two-week quarantine period. Each of those cases affected one third-grade classroom in particular, which prompted discussions with the Taylor County Health Department and AISD medical advisors. It is out of an abundance of caution – and with the recommendation of the health department and our medical officials – that we are informing you that we are quarantining that third-grade class beginning Monday, September 21st with their return to campus scheduled for Friday, October 2nd. Each of those students will be learning remotely with the teacher instructing from the campus. I want to make clear that we are not closing the entire Taylor campus and we are confident that our protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and daily cleaning and sanitization of the campus will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Taylor campus Monday at 671-4970. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance in the AISD and we look forward to continuing to serve the Taylor community in the days ahead. Thank you.

Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young released the following statement.

“We have anticipated that classroom quarantines could happen, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Taylor community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus in two weeks.”