Taylor Jones Humane Society hosts flower-power pups at ‘Bark in our Park’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor Jones Humane Society welcomed guests to its second ‘Bark in our Park’ event and grand opening of its new dog park.

Saturday’s event was packed with hippie-dressing dogs, live music and lots of play time in the nonprofit’s new fenced in park.

The annual event aims to introduce residents to the work that goes on inside humane society walls, according to Vice President Melissa O’Neill.

“It’s the best to show what we’re all about. We’re all for the people and the animals,” said O’Neill.