ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – February marks the half-century mark for the Taylor Jones Humane Society. Its President says their goal moving into this milestone year is the same one made during its very first – placing as many rescued animals into loving homes as it can.

“Taylor Jones Humane Society started as a 501(c)(3) organization back in 1972 and it’s amazing that we’re still up and going and it’s been the best year so far,” said Melissa O’Neill, president of the Taylor Jones Humane Society.

O’Neill says the years have been filled with tears, smiles, and lots of adoption, saying connecting animals with loving homes will always be its goal.

“We adopted out a wonderful little dog to a veteran for his emotional support dog and it just makes you cry,” said O’Neill. “Just to help out people and the animals, it’s just wonderful.”