Taylor-Jones Humane Society sees decline in pet adoptions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Things have been rather quiet lately at the Taylor-Jones Humane Society.

“Not a lot has been going on. We have done some adoptions. As you can see I adopted. This is Ellie, she was found on the side of the road,” Taylor-Jones Humane Society Vice President Melissa O’Neill said.

After having to temporarily shut their doors, the organization has seen a decline in pet adoptions.

“We have been able to adopt some animals out but things are really slow, we’re closed up, everybody that volunteers there is immunocompromised, so it’s just too scary to let anybody just come in,” O’Neill says.

The animals are still receiving care and attention, but are still waiting on their forever homes.

“We have kennel workers that take care of them and play with them. We go down once in a while, but right now it’s just by appointments. If you see something online that you really think you might want, we make an appointment and go down and try to show it to you,” O’Neill says.

O’Neill continues to preach to pet owners to stay committed to their animals and keep them safe.

“I don’t want people to all of a sudden dump their cats because they’re afraid,” she says.

The nonprofit is still searching for all the help they can get from adoptions and donations during this tough time.

O’Neill said, “Everybody is suffering. To get out there and say, ‘Give more,’ it’s hard. We’re just trying to hang in there and give these animals homes.”

To adopt a pet, visit taylorjoneshumane.com.