Taylor Jones Humane Society’s new remodel is almost complete

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – The Community Foundation of Abilene finally gets to see the final project from the spring discretionary grant they gave to The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

“We just think this is going to be big for this organization and getting to see that is really special,” said Katie Alford, President & Ceo, CFA.

They took their concrete floors and tiling it up to a new home.

“I love seeing the space, it really kind of makes me want to take a kitten home,” said Michelle Parrish, Grant Director, CFA.

Parrish says they gave The Humane Society got almost $14,000 to fix up their building.

“They’re serving a need in our community that no one else is meeting,” said Parrish.

The nonprofit new look hoping to claw in more potential forever homes.

“To me now it feels more like home. Instead of just a warehouse or kennel. It has a homeyer feel. The animals are more relaxed and we have beautiful babies that are all watching and it’s just great and it makes you want to be in here,” said Melissa O’Neill, VP Taylor Jones Humane Society.

This is all made possible from the generous donations of money and volunteers.

“They have the volunteers to actually put it in and to make this happen and so it is great to partner with an organization that has the volunteer resources to implement the money that is being given,” said Alford.

“Without the donations, and filling out grants and doing that, we wouldn’t be open so we thank everybody,” said O’Neill.

The Humane Society’s dog park is close to being completed. They’re still waiting for the water stations to be installed, and hope it will be open to the public in the next few weeks but, pet owners must complete paperwork to prove the animals are vaccinated and healthy before they can use the free dog park.