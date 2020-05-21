Taylor Telecom donates hand sanitizer to VFDs, nonprofit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Volunteer fire departments across the Big Country, along with Love and Care Ministries accepted donations Thursday.

Taylor Telecom distributed 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to the nonprofit and 11volunteer firefighter departments.

The donation is meant as a sign of gratitude to these volunteers and a small way to keep them safe during the pandemic.

“They work for us and the communities, and in some cases, it’s volunteer with the fire department,” says Steve Singletary, Taylor Telecom GM & CEO.

Taylor Telecom works to service rural communities in the county.

