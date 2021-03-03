TCSO arrests 1, questioning 2 others after $200k in drugs found in Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a Tye man on Tuesday on drug charges and two other men on Wednesday who they say may be connected to the investigation.

TCSO says agents conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on 28-year-old William Ryan Pierce, of Tye, when they found approximately 14 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.

Jail records indicate Pierce was booked and released Tuesday on charges of delivery and possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

Agents then obtained a search warrant for a home in Abilene, where they discovered more than eight pounds of marijuana, 100 vape cartridges containing THC, and four pounds of methamphetamine.

The total amount of illegal substances recovered was more than $200,000; according to TCSO.

On Wednesday, agents conducted surveillance on an SUV they believed to be involved in the investigation that led to Pierce’s Tuesday arrest, TCSO says. During the surveillance, they observed 22-year-old Anthony Lerma, of Haskell, who had an outstanding warrant, and the driver, 26-year-old Jason Mitchell, of Abilene.

TCSO says Lerma tried to run away and Mitchell drove the SUV into an agent’s vehicle before almost running over the narcotics supervisor, who fired multiple shots into the SUV. Mitchell then reportedly went through two fences before crashing into a storage building, according to TCSO.

TCSO says both Lerma and Mitchell were arrested and taken to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Jason Daniel Mitchell, Jr.

According to jail records, Mitchell was booked Wednesday and charged with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle.

Anthony Q Lerma

Lerma was charged with evading arrest/detention, according to Taylor County Jail records.