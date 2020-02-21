TCSO Association hosts meet the candidate forum

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Officers Association hosted its first ‘meet the candidate’ forum Thursday night, giving the public a chance to meet all candidates on the ballot March 3.

Candidates running for Sheriff, County Commissioner, County Judge and Justice of the Peace fielded questions anonymously provided to the TCSOA.

Most of the questions were submitted by current county employees who unlike other voters aren’t only choosing an elected official but in some cases their new boss.

“Especially the Sheriffs and commisioners they’re directly involved in our day to day lives. They affect our money, our policies, whether we have employment or not. How they think about certain things is very important to us,” said Sgt. Larry Gray, president of the TCSOA.

This was the first forum organized by the TCSOA, Sgt. Gray says the organization hopes to have more in future election years.