TCSO gets 3 Narcan kits thanks to donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has received some new Narcan kits thanks to a generous donation.
Abilene Christian University Police say they were able to donate three Narcan kits to TCSO thanks to sales of a t-shirt featuring ACU police dog “Fritter.”
A student group led the fundraising efforts last fall.
