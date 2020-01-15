DISH

TCSO gets 3 Narcan kits thanks to donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has received some new Narcan kits thanks to a generous donation.

Abilene Christian University Police say they were able to donate three Narcan kits to TCSO thanks to sales of a t-shirt featuring ACU police dog “Fritter.”

A student group led the fundraising efforts last fall.

