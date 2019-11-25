TCSO Lieutenant retiring after more than 34 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s the end of an era at the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), as a longtime Lieutenant hangs up his hat after more than 30 years.

TCSO celebrated the work of Lt. John Cummins as he gets ready to retire after 34.5 years.

Lt. Cummins will be remembered for his hard work, commitment and dedication to Taylor County.

“He is an outstanding boss, employee, person in general. He’s always there for you, dedicated to the citizens of Taylor County and to the sheriffs office. You couldn’t ask for the privelige and honor of working for a better person,” says Sgt. Cliff Griffin, TCSO.

There is currently no word on who will replace Lt. Cummins, but fellow officers say it will be tough to fill his shoes.