TDEM again asks White House for 32 Texas counties to receive individual assistance after storms

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has re-requested an additional 32 counties be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance in the wake of the devastating February winter storms.

The White House previously only approved 77 counties for individual assistance, but did approve public assistance in all 254 counties. One-hundred and twenty-six counties were later approved by FEMA.

“I urge FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can connect Texans in these counties with the assistance that they need,” Abbott said. “Texans who suffered property damage from the winter storm should continue to complete the iSTAT so that the state can secure more assistance for our communities.”

Counties included in the request are Archer, Callahan, Camp, Cass, Coleman, Delta, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Hamilton, Hardeman, Kerr, Kinney, Lamar, Lee, Marion, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Nolan, Rains, Red River, Refugio, San Augustine, Shackelford, Starr, Titus, Uvalde, Wilbarger, Zapata and Zavala.