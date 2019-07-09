Teacher Resource Room in need of donations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Volunteers at Global Samaritan Resources are collecting classroom supplies that will be given to area teachers completely free next month.

Donations of classroom and office supplies may be dropped off between 9 and 11 AM at 2074 N 1st Street in Abilene on the following days:

Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 17

Thursday, July 18

Martha Godsey, a GSR volunteer and speech pathologist for the Abilene Independent School District, collaborated with Director of Logistics Mike Murphy to bring the Teacher Resource Room from idea to reality.

“We’ll open up these rooms for teachers to browse and pick up whatever they need for free,” Godsey said.

Godsey has spent about a month organizing the classroom supplies GSR had on hand, but says in order to serve the teachers of the Big Country more donations are needed.

“Considering the number of teachers we have in this area, we don’t have enough supplies. We take idea books, office supplies, bulletin board materials,” said Godsey.

The Teacher Resource Room Project has also given new purpose to open space at GSR, according to Marketing and Development Associate Lindsey Bloomer.

“We have so much space as well that we needed to utilize and so this was an awesome way to kind of do an outreach,” said Bloomer.

Once donations are collected this month, they will be available to any educators for free starting in August.