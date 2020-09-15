Teachers surprised with free money during Abilene Education Foundation Prize Parade

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – You won’t hear teachers complaining about getting pulled out of class to receive free money.

“Well, money for teachers, it’s never a bad time,” First Grade Martinez Elementary Teacher Dana Deckman said.

Deckman says daily recess for her kids is now every other day due to coronavirus.

“So, our new normal is we have to find something to do every other day when they can’t get on the playground,” Deckman says.

She said the $167 check she received will go toward purchasing extra recess equipment for the off days, because play time is just as important.

“And I want to keep them physically and actively engaged at recess so they’re better learners in the classroom,” she said.

A total of 71 grants worth over $50,000 were awarded to 112 different Abilene ISD teachers from the Abilene Education Foundation’s surprise prize parade.

“So, all these teachers have applied for what we call our start grants, which is supporting teachers with academic resources, and today we’re giving that money out,” Executive Director of Abilene Education Foundation Christine Curtis-Carr said.

The money will be used for everything from science kits to music supplies, and even masks.

“It’s going to be used to purchase ukuleles so we can teach children how to play ukulele and learn music by playing the ukulele,” Johnston Elementary Music Teacher Susan Rose said.

“To make face masks and then embroider,” Riley Stroggins ATEMS Art Teacher said.