Team Chip surges forward despite coronavirus shutdown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A statewide shutdown was ordered by governor Greg Abbott and obviously one of the groups effected by that is your local gym. However, Team Chip Martial Arts isn’t worried about the coronavirus, in fact, they have a counter to this outbreak. They’re teaching kids their craft online.

“We’re creating virtual classrooms for all of the areas, levels of students and areas in our martial arts school and we’re plugging curriculum in online. So, we’re moving all our stuff from hands on, mats and everybody on deck to an online virtual setting,” Chip Townsend says. “We’re having people submit videos and them actually executing their requirements and their curriculum and their techniques, and then our instructors are very quickly jumping on and responding back to them giving them feedback and encouraging them moving forward.”

Although the citizens of Abilene can’t experience the real-life instruction of working out, Team Chip believes the online martial arts teaching is just as effective.

Chip and the entire staff are keeping a positive mindset to serve the community and know this outbreak will eventually blow over.

“Well the first thing we’re doing is we’re not taking a negative mindset about the whole thing,” Townsend said. “We’re keeping positive and looking at every challenge just makes it better, and this too shall pass, so we’re gonna continue to buckle down and do what we need to do to serve our clients and serve our community.”

