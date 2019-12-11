Ring camera hacked in 8-year-old girls bedroom

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Mississippi mom thought she was installing something that would help her keep a watchful eye on her children.

It turns out her Ring camera allowed someone else to eavesdrop on her family and see right into her 8-year-old daughter’s room.

She now has a warning for others turning to technology for peace of mind.

“I did a lot of research on these before I got it. I really felt like it was safe,” Ashley LeMay said.

The camera was supposed to add a level of protection.

A way for Ashley LeMay to keep an eye on her three daughters and seem close by while working her overnight nurse shifts.

The ring camera was a Black Friday deal and came with a recommendation from another mom.

“She had one and was watching her kids on her phone and I was like ‘oh, you can actually speak to them’ and that is really neat,” LeMay said.

Four days after the camera went up, 8-year-old Alyssa heard something strange coming from her room.

“At first what happened, I was in the hallway with my sisters and I heard some music, so I came upstairs and I hear some banging noise and I was like ‘who is that?’” Alyssa said.

Playing back the ring video recording, her parents saw as Alyssa searched for the source of the noise.

LeMay’s husband was home at the time watching the girls as she ran a quick errand.

The mysterious voice taunted her 8-year-old with music and encouraged destructive behavior before her dad came into the room ending the terror.

“They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watched a lot of things. Honestly my gut, it makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by,” LeMay said.

The camera now sits on the counter disconnected, waiting to be returned.

Ring is investigating the situation but told the LeMay’s safety and security of users is their top concern.

