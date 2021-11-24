Ted Cruz jokes ‘Cancun is much nicer than Cabo’ after CA Gov. Newsom goes on vacation

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) checks his documentation at an airline counter at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico February 18, 2021. (REUTERS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made light of the Mexico trip he took during February’s deadly winter storm, comparing it to the Cabo San Lucas trip California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s currently on for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Cancun is much nicer than Cabo,” Cruz responded Tuesday night to a tweet by California State Assembly member Kevin Kiley reading: “With California in the throes of a “State of Emergency,” Governor Newsom is vacationing in Mexico for the next week.”

Cancun is much nicer than Cabo. https://t.co/qVUT9hHGik — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2021

Current emergency situations in California, include an extended emergency drought proclamation and Newsom’s recent extension of the statewide COVID-19 State of Emergency through March 31, 2022. The end date would be over two years since the order went into effect.

Sen. Cruz was slammed for the February Mexico trip, as millions of Texans were without power for days and hundreds died during that time. Upon his prompt return following the media outrage, Cruz reasoned that his daughters wanted to go on vacation with friends since there was no school. While he called the trip “obviously a mistake,” he’s since joked about the incident a number of times.

As of the last count on July 13, Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports 210 Texans died due to storm-related factors.

The storm’s deadly toll wasn’t lost on some and Cruz’s “dunk” sunk with many pointing out its insensitivity.

“I fled my home after several days of no electricity, after my pipes burst. Everyone in my subdivision was using buckets for toilets. Some people burned their fences to keep children warm. Some children died,” tweeted @BystanderInTX.

“People died. It was hilarious… [frown emoji],” replied @vannaisworking.

Every time he tweets this stuff I think of my grandmother who was worried about freezing, my aunt/uncle that took care of her by bracing terrible road conditions, & all of the other Texans who died because they didn’t have people like that @tedcruz, you’re disgusting. https://t.co/V14n8hItWl — Aubre (@aubredean) November 24, 2021

“How many Texans died before you made it back from Cancun, like 600?” asked @hopes_matt.

You abandoned your constituents and 700 of them died. You’re not in on the joke. https://t.co/VuRanyne0n — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 24, 2021

The terms “Cruz” and “Cancun” trended early Wednesday morning.

We’ve reached out to Sen. Cruz’s office for comment and will update when we hear back.