‘Teddy Bear’ dies at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Zoo’s American Black Bear Teddy has died at 28.

“We are deeply saddened that today we bid farewell to our geriatric American Black Bear Teddy,” said the Ailene Zoo.

“The 28 yr old bear came to the Abilene Zoo on September 12, 2000, and was known as a gentle bear with a playful personality. Fondly known by his care team as ‘Teddy Bear’, Teddy helped his species by connecting guests to his counterparts in the wild.”

According to a post by the Abilene Zoo, Teddy had been in severe pain due to unmanageable arthritis.

“Due to his loss of mobility and very poor prognosis, the animal care team made the difficult decision that humane euthanasia was in his best interest.”

“Here at the Abilene Zoo, we provide the highest standards of animal care for our more than 1,000 animals throughout all life stages and make every effort to ensure that an animal’s last days are humane and dignified. Teddy will be sorely missed by staff, volunteers, and guests of all ages.”

The Abilene Zoo will go live on Facebook tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. to discuss Teddy’s time at the Abilene Zoo with Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle and Denise Ibarra, Curator.