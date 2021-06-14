Teen girl killed in Sweetwater pedestrian accident on I-20

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 14-year-old Hamby girl was killed after being struck by a car last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Jacklyn Paige Ancell, 14, was killed in a pedestrian crash on Interstate 20 near mile marker 243 around 4:30 a.m. on June 8, DPS officials confirmed on Monday evening.

Ancell was laid to rest on Saturday.

According to her obituary, Ancell went to Eula High School and was active in basketball and softball and recently became a published poet.

DPS says no other information is available due to ongoing investigation.