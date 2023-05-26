ROBY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 15-year-old boy was killed Thursday night after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 80 in Roby.

According to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the young man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle, traveling east on Highway 80 in Roby as he approached an intersection. He proceeded to make a right turn onto Ammons Road as a driver in a semi-truck traveled east on Ammons Road. The 15-year-old was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle, crossed the center of the roadway, and struck the trailer of the semi-trailer truck.

The young man was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m. by a Fisher County Justice of the Peace. The 47-year-old driver of the semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

Due to the age and nature of this crash and death, the young man’s identity is not being released at this time.