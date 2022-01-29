EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 19-year-old man with a history of epilepsy is missing out of Early.

The Early Police Department (EPD) put out the missing person alert Saturday for Kyler Drieth. They say he was last seen leaving an apartment on Orchard Drive Friday night.

According to the Facebook post made by EPD, Drieth was possibly sighted between midnight and 8:00 a.m. Saturday, but could not confidently confirm.

Drieth is described as six feet, one inch tall, with brownish-blonde hair, and blue eyes.

If you believe you have seen him or know where to find him, call the Early Police Department at (325) 646-2525.