Telemundo Abilene partners with Hendrick Regional Blood Center for Dia de Los Muertos Blood Drive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB and KRBC’s sister station Telemundo Abilene is helping honor the lives of those who have passed on with the gift of life.

The station is partnering with Hendrick Regional Blood Center for the Dia de Los Muertos Blood Drive.

“It’s a very small amount of time for helping someone,” said blood donor Brandon Pena.

Pena is no stranger to spending some time in the donor chair, giving a gift that doesn’t come with a price tag.

“The first time was on a whim.” Pena says.

Less than a year later, Pena is already making a habit out of donating after finding out something about his own blood.

“I received a card from Hendrick saying that I was O negative and that it’s crucially needed,” said Pena.

Pena’s blood type is known as a universal donor, which means it can go to anyone with any blood type, and in just a few hours, Pena will sit in the chair once again alongside others who are donating as part of the Dia de Los Muertos Blood Drive.

“We’re celebrating those who have passed while giving life to others that need it,” said Kelsey Caprio at the Hendrick Regional Blood Center.

Caprio says last year the drive brought in just under 100 donors, and this year they’re hoping to exceed that number, encouraging everyone to donate because as they say, you never know when it will be you on the other side of the needle.

“Your family might be affected by it or you might be affected by needing blood one day, so it’s a great way to pay it forward; save someone’s life,” said Caprio.

The Dia de Los Muertos Blood Drive gets started Friday morning at 10 and will run until 6 at the Abilene Eye Institute on Antilley Road.

All donations will benefit the Hendrick Regional Blood Center.