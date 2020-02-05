Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
Temperatures to drop Tuesday night as wintry mix showers expected to begin

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Rain and snow and wintry mix showers are expected to pick up later Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will slowly drop down to around freezing by around 10 Tuesday night, allowing for some of that wintry precipitation to stick for areas of the Big Country.

Widespread snowfall totals of around 3 inches are possible, mainly along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor.

South of Interstate 20 should see slightly lower totals of around 1-3 inches of snow.

This could create hazardous travel conditions for the Big Country as we move into the evening, overnight and day time hours Tuesday night and Wednesday.

