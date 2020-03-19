Temporary changes coming to KTAB and KRBC News broadcasts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 Declaration of National Emergency, we here at KTAB and KRBC have expanded our news coverage in two time slots:

KTAB 4U is now KTAB News Special Edition, weekdays from 4-4:30 p.m.

KRBC News at 10 is now an hour-long newscast, weekdays

These are temporary changes.

“It’s more important than ever for our audience to be informed during this pandemic,” said KTAB Vice President and General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “That’s why we’ve dedicated even more airtime to news, to make sure we are always providing our viewers with accurate and important information.”

“As members of this community and as journalists, providing the news right now is a duty we do not take lightly,” said KTAB/KRBC News Director Travis Ruiz. “We promise to be steadfast in our coverage and to always report with the impact of our audience in mind.”

Staff members of KTAB/KRBC are working around the clock providing news coverage to on-air broadcasts and BigCountryHomepage.com.

“In addition to our staff practicing social distancing on air and off air, our journalists are taking all precautions as we go on the front lines to tell the important stories of the Big Country,” said Ruiz.