Temporary suspension of Abilene’s street maintenance fee expires

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council has let the temporary suspension of the street maintenance fee expire.

At Thursday’s meeting, no one moved to extend the suspension, meaning the fee will soon start showing up on water bills again.

The council voted in April to suspend the fee as a way to bring financial relief to residents amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that meeting, it was decided that the suspension would run through June, but the issue would be revisited.