Tennessee owner upset after KKK flag shows up on his barn

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee landowner is outraged after he says someone hung a Ku Klux Klan flag on the side of his barn.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said he owns several properties around White House and does not drive by this one much.

He said he learned of the KKK flag when a photo began circulating on social media.

After someone sent the photo to him, the owner said he went to take the flag down. He said he found it had been attached to the side of the barn with hardware. He rolled it up so people could not see it from the highway and returned with a drill to remove it Tuesday.

A biracial couple living across the street said they hope it was not targeted towards them.

“I don’t know if we can take anything like that personal, but it’s sort of ironic we’ve never had anything like that in this area,” neighbor Bob Bayne said.

Bayne has lived in his house for 10 years, now with his wife, Comfort, who is from Nigeria. Comfort Bayne, who has lived there for two years, is often seen sitting on the front porch.

“I didn’t even notice that, I don’t look, and even if I look, I might not understand what it means, so I’m surprised to hear such thing and I’m so scared, I don’t like it,” she said.

Bob Bayne said his wife endured horrible things in her home country and hopes she doesn’t have to experience any fear here.

The barn owner said he was very upset that someone trespassed on his property.

“Somebody definitely trespassed around the area,” Bob Bayne said, “We don’t need that stirred up. We haven’t had that problem here. I just don’t understand why someone would do that in this area. It’s just beyond me.”

White House police said they are adding extra patrols to the area, per the request of the property owner.

