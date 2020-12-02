Terror, hate-crime counts mulled for Texas suspects in Vegas for 2-state rampage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Nevada say three people from Texas could face terrorism and hate-crime charges following Thanksgiving shootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store, and several more shootings before their arrests in rural Arizona.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis could eventually face the death penalty in Las Vegas in the 11-hour rampage that left a 22-year-old from North Las Vegas dead and at least three other people wounded.

Christopher McDonnell, 28, of Tyler, Texas, is already facing murder, attempted murder, battery and firearm charges.

McDonnell, his wife, Kayleigh Lewis, and his brother, Shawn McDonnell, were identified by authorities as suspects in a two-state Thanksgiving day rampage of shootings including the killing of a man at a convenience store in suburban Las Vegas and more shooting around the Colorado River town of Parker, Ariz.

Authorities say they were arrested after a chase involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle crash, and the wounding of Shawn McDonnell by two troopers wielding assault-style rifles in La Paz County, Arizona.