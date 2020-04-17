ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Thursday night, the Abilene Young Professionals hosted their first virtual networking event on Zoom, and those who logged in discussed more than just business.

"I'm intentionally calling it physical distancing, and not social distancing, because I do think there's a distinction, and I'm hoping that tonight will prove that," said Abilene Young Professionals Steer Committee member Megan Dobbs.