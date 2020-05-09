In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texans have received over 10.7 million Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $18.7 billion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS announced Friday that nearly 130 million Americans have received Economic Impact Payments in the past five weeks. The payments have totaled more than $218 billion nationwide.

“This administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”

The Department of the Treasury said it expects to deliver a total of more than 150 million Economic Impact Payments.

For a state-by-state breakdown on the number of and total amount of Economic Impact Payments, visit the IRS’ website here.

Anyone who has not yet received an Economic Impact Payment should visit the IRS’ website here to check on the payment’s schedule or to provide additional information to facilitate faster delivery of the payment.

