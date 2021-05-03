Texans living with medical bills



HOUSTON (CW39) Texas residents are struggling with growing medical bills. A survey by QuoteWizard.com found that over 22.7% of Texas residents have medical debt, and often owe $1,068 or more.

QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report on America`s struggle with rising medical debt.

Their health insurance analysts found that nationwide, nearly 15% of people have medical debt in collections often owing $770 or more.

“Our growing medical debt is a result of stagnant incomes, increasing healthcare costs and the ongoing pandemic. People are really struggling and the costs just keep going up,” Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst and Insurance Expert with QuoteWizard.

Key Findings:

Nearly 80 million Americans have medical debt.

Nationwide, people spend 11.7% of their income on medical costs.

The median medical debt in collections ranges from $450 in Hawaii to over $1,500 in Wyoming.

Medical Debt by State

State % of people with medical debt in collections % of people without insurance Median medical debt in collections

West Virginia 27.0% 9.6% $669

South Carolina 24.9% 15.8% $957

Louisiana 23.1% 11.9% $853

Texas 22.7% 24.0% $1,068

Oklahoma 22.7% 20.5% $1,176

North Carolina 20.8% 15.7% $708

Tennessee 20.5% 14.7% $996

Arkansas 20.0% 12.0% $662

Alabama 19.3% 15.5% $1,000

Missouri 19.3% 13.4% $877

Mississippi 19.2% 18.6% $866

Indiana 19.2% 11.0% $813

Nevada 18.7% 15.1% $909

Kentucky 18.6% 7.9% $501

Georgia 18.6% 18.9% $952



The study also found that even people without medical debt are spending a significant portion of their income on healthcare costs. On average, people spent 11.7% of their income on healthcare. In some states, that number is closer to 18%.



Ranking Disparity of Middle-Class Income and Health Insurance Costs

Rank State Out-of-pocket premiums and deductible cost 2019 average household income Total % of income towards health care costs per year

1 Mississippi $7,864 $45,792 17.2%

2 Louisiana $7,951 $51,073 15.6%

3 Arkansas $7,402 $48,952 15.1%

4 South Dakota $8,621 $59,533 14.5%

5 Kentucky $7,470 $52,295 14.3%

6 Tennessee $7,966 $56,071 14.2%

7 North Carolina $8,091 $57,341 14.1%

8 Arizona $8,364 $62,055 13.5%

9 Oklahoma $7,312 $54,449 13.4%

10 Florida $7,925 $59,227 13.4%

The toll of stagnant incomes, increasing healthcare costs, and the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Texas and the rest of the nation is all broken down in the new report.