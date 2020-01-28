Texas 3rd grader raises money for janitor

BRYAN, Texas (NBC NEWS) — A third-grader in Texas is raising money for a school custodian in need.

Robert Ramirez, a custodian at Bonham Elementary school in Bryan, had to stop working because he is need of heart surgery.

Joshua Lawrence, a student close to Ramirez, came up with an idea to raise money for the man.

Lawrence began selling pencils and erasers at school for 25 cents.

Eventually, other students got involved and started selling treats, like muffins and coffee, before school and during lunch.

Joshua and the school have raised $650 since winter break.

Ramirez says he’s grateful and can’t wait to get back to work.