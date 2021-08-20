Texas, Abilene leaders send Wylie well wishes ahead of Little League World Series debut

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Leaders in Abilene and the State of Texas are taking time to send their well wishes to the Wylie Little League All Star team as they make their Little League World Series Debut.

Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter Friday morning to encourage the team before the game.

Good luck to the Wylie Little League All Stars in the Little League World Series tonight! The Lone Star State is rooting for you. https://t.co/WRJIjVA7rT — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 20, 2021

State Representative Stan Lambert for House District 71 posted a video to his social media congratulating the team and sending them good luck.

“We are a hundred percent behind you, we wish you the very best. Good luck, have fun, and bring back home some victories,” Lambert says in the video.

Good luck 🍀 Abilene Wylie Little League tonight at the #LittleLeagueWorldSeries2021! #HD71 will be cheering you on tonight at 6 pm! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/p5doY0E3AE — Stan Lambert (@RepStanLambert) August 20, 2021

Congressman Jodey Arrington sent BigCountryHomepage.com the following statement:

“The Big Country is so proud of our Wylie Little League team, who are appearing in their first-ever Little League World Series tonight. We’ll be watching and cheering y’all on as you face off against Washington. Go Wylie Bulldogs and Go West Texas!” Congressman Jodey Arrington

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams posted on Facebook, asking everyone to wear purple in support of the little leaguers.

Hardin-Simmons University sent their congratulations and encouraging words via Twitter as well.

Lithia Toyota of Abilene tweeted their congratulations and well wishes to the team earlier this week.

We are proud to support the Wylie Little League All-Stars as they represent this fine city in the Little League World Series! We can't express how proud we are of you and how well you have represented Abilene! Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/4qd7guYGAG — Lithia Toyota of Abilene (@toyotaabilene) August 17, 2021

Wylie takes on Washington Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.