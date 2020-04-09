AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are again trying to reopen for some women amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Planned Parenthood and other clinics told a judge Wednesday they’re now only seeking to allow abortions in some cases after a federal appeals court sided with the state’s ability to ban abortions during the outbreak.
Texas bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.
- Texas abortion clinics try again to undo ban during outbreak
- Congress breaks tradition during pandemic; House members can submit bills electronically
- Hombre de Abilene acusado de agresión sexual a menores y promoción de pornografía infantil
- Countries start thinking about easing up on restrictions
- Lawmakers push for more groups to get stimulus money