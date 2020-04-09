Texas abortion clinics try again to undo ban during outbreak

This Feb. 25, 2020 shows Preterm executive director Chrisse France in the procedure room, in Cleveland. Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday, April 6, allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are again trying to reopen for some women amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Planned Parenthood and other clinics told a judge Wednesday they’re now only seeking to allow abortions in some cases after a federal appeals court sided with the state’s ability to ban abortions during the outbreak.

Texas bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.