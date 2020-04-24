Texas accuses US’ largest egg producer of price gouging

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle/AP) — Texas’ attorney general has accused the nation’s largest egg producer of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Houston Chronicle reports that a lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods raised generic eggs price by 300% even though the pandemic hasn’t disrupted its supply chain.
Texas is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.
Mississippi-based Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes.
Paxton’s lawsuit alleges that Cal-Maine’s egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to as high as $3.44 as consumers stocked up on staples.
The lawsuit says Cal-Maine “is simply charging more because it can.”
