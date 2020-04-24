Texas accuses US’ largest egg producer of price gouging

News
Posted: / Updated:
EGGS

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle/AP) — Texas’ attorney general has accused the nation’s largest egg producer of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Chronicle reports that a lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods raised generic eggs price by 300% even though the pandemic hasn’t disrupted its supply chain.

Texas is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

Mississippi-based Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes.

Paxton’s lawsuit alleges that Cal-Maine’s egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to as high as $3.44 as consumers stocked up on staples.

The lawsuit says Cal-Maine “is simply charging more because it can.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss